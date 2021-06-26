Tamil Nadu Premier League to be held in July and August

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has been scheduled between July and August. The tournament had been cancelled previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many other tournaments, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), had to be postponed due to the same reason. The talks about the Tamil Nadu Premier League restarted after a formal go-ahead by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI has finally allowed state associations to organise leagues provided that the dates don’t clash with the IPL. Apart from that the organisers also have to mandatorily follow all the BCCI rules and COVID-19 protocols.

The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE in the later part of this year.

A report in Cricbuzz confirms that Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is expecting a go-ahead from the state government and has plans to hold the league between July 19 and August 15. The 32-match tournament will mainly be held in Chennai. Apart from the state capital, the association is also considering places like Dindigul, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and Salem as match venues. The match venues will be finalised as per the state’s advice.

An official of TNCA revealed that the association is planning to conduct the tournament in three phases. They plan on starting the league in Chennai as the COVID-19 cases are less there. The final too will be played in Chennai but the other two venues for the series will be decided on the basis of the state government’s advice

The eight teams in the TNPL are Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul Dragons, Lyca Kovai Kings, Trichy Warriors, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Siechem Madurai Panthers, and Nellai Royal Kings. Super Gillies are the defending champions.

Apart from TNCA, the cricket associations of Saurashtra and Karnataka had also sought permission from BCCI for organising T20 tournaments, but till now there is no information regarding that. Mumbai Cricket Association has taken a decision of not organising the tournament due to the second wave of COVID-19.

