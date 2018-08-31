Tamil Nadu Stalwart Badrinath Calls Stumps on First-Class Career 

Loading...
The right-hander made his debut in the 2000-01 season and stayed with Tamil Nadu for 14 years before representing two other states. While Badrinath captained Vidarbha from 2014-16, he also played for Hyderabad in the 2016-17 season. However, his most successful years came with Tamil Nadu and that also earned him a national call-up. While he did play for India in all the formats (two Tests, seven One-Day Internationals and one Twenty20 International), he will always be remembered as a giant who ruled domestic cricket for over a decade.
In a career spanning over 17 years, Badrinath amassed 10,245 runs in 145 first-class games at an impressive average of 54.49. He finished his career with 32 centuries and 45 fifties. He also featured in 144 List A games where he scored 4164 runs, including six hundreds and 28 half-centuries.
Just announced my retirement from all forms of cricket, Even though I have not been playing much over the last 2 years, it has been One of the harder things I have done in my life ... decided to pen it down yesterday.. on my 38th birthday .— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 31, 2018
"I am sitting here... It happened so fast. My 30 years of life in cricket, since I started, has gone so fast. I am here announcing to you all that I am retiring from all forms of cricket. This certainly wasn't an easy decision. I have been pondering over it for some time now. Somehow my hand didn't go into penning the letter in the last two years. I don't know why! I turned 38 yesterday and I decided this was right time to make a call," said Badrinath.
He came into the national reckoning in 2007 when he plundered runs for India A on their tours to Zimbabwe and Kenya. He was picked for three ODIs against Australia but didn't get a game. He finally got his chance when India went to Sri Lanka. On his ODI debut, he crafted an unbeaten 27 of 57 balls to help India pull off a tense chase. He played a couple of more ODIs, but with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly around, he could never cement his place in the national set up. In his only T20I, he was awarded as the Man of the Match. His only international fifty (56) came against South Africa in Nagpur.
Badrinath also played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and was an integral part of the side for five editions. He wasn't given a contract in the 2014 season and since then hasn't played an IPL game.
First Published: August 31, 2018, 8:41 PM IST