Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Indian domestic cricket’s arch-rivals Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will lock horns in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021-22 on Monday, November 22. The most-anticipated summit clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and starts at 12:00 PM IST.

It is worthy of a mention that this would be the defending champions Tamil Nadu’s third straight final of SMAT and they will go all guns blazing to secure their third title. It will also be a repeat of 2019 final where Karnataka came out on top against the same opponent and won the thrilling match by just a one-run margin and were crowned as champions for the second time.

Tamil Nadu were superb throughout the tournament and were exceptional in the first semi-final against Hyderabad. They humbled the Hyderabadi batting line-up, dismissing them for a mere 90 and then chased the paltry total with 5.4 overs to spare and eight wickets in hand. Meanwhile, Karnataka too displayed a clinical performance in the second semi-final as they defeated Vidarbha by four runs at the same venue on Saturday.

The two teams have been equally matched teams in the ongoing T20 tournament and they will be giving their all to secure the coveted silverware for the third time.

RELATED NEWS Tamil Nadu & Baroda to Contest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final

Ahead of the 26th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021T20 World Cup between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) start?

The match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) will be played on Monday, November 22.

Where will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Final match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) be played?

The match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.

What time will the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Final match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) begin?

The game will start at 12:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hostar app and website.

Tamil Nadu (TN) vs Karnataka (KAR) probable playing XIs:

Tamil Nadu Probable Playing XI: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravana Kumar

Karnataka Probable Playing XI: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, B R Sharath (WK), KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil, MB Darshan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here