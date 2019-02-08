Tamim 61-ball 141* Helps Comilla Victorians to Second BPL Title

Loading...
This was the first BPL final Tamim was part of and he made sure he made it a memorable one as he cracked his second T20 century to take his side to a formidable 199/3 in their 20 overs. In reply, a three-wicket haul by pacer Wahab Riaz restricted Dhaka Dynamites to 182/9 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka.
Dhaka's decision to field first bore fruit immediately with Rubel Hossain trapping opener Evin Lewis lbw for 6. Anamul Haque coming in at No.3 could not find his strapping at all but that did not deter Tamim. The left-hander broke through with a massive six off Sunil Narine before thumping Shakib Al Hasan for two successive fours. He had a life on 24 when the Dhaka wicket-keeper failed to hold onto a chance and Tamim did not look back thereon.
Not one Dhaka bowler was spared from the opener's onslaught in an innings which was studded with 10 fours and 11 enormous sixes. It was not that the Dhaka bowlers were poor on the day. Lewis, Haque (24 in 30), Imrul Kayes (7 in 21) all could only manage a strike-rate in the 80s but Tamim was just in the zone. He scored more than 70 percent of Comilla's runs striking at a strike-rate of 231.15. In fact, his 100-run association with Kayes had the Comilla captain scoring just 17 runs in the partnership.
Only Sunil Narine returned unscathed from Tamim's belligerence going for 18 runs in his four-over spell but Tamim ensured the wrist spinner was not given any wickets.
Dhaka's chase then got off to the worst possible start with Narine departing for a golden duck run out on just the second ball of the innings. Upul Tharanga and Rony Talukdar though kept their side in the chase in a stunning display of boundary-hitting where Dhaka collected 71 runs in the first six overs.
Talukdar reached his half-century off just 26 balls and his partner too looked on course before Thisara Perera struck removing his countryman for a 27-ball 48. Shakib came and went for 3 but what took the wind out of Dhaka's sail was the wicket of Talukdar who was run out for 66 (38 balls).
Dhaka were still on track after 13 overs with the scoreboard reading 131/4 but regular wickets pegged them back. Riaz was at his fiery best returning 3/28 in his four-over spell while Mohammad Saifuddin and Perera also chipped in with two wickets each.
Brief Scores: Comilla Victorians 199/3 in 20 overs (Tamim Iqbal 141) beat Dhaka Dynamites 182/9 in 20 overs (Rony Talukdar 66, Upul Tharanga 48; Wahab Riaz 3-28) by 17 runs
First Published: February 8, 2019, 11:51 PM IST