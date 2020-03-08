Tamim Iqbal Appointed Bangladesh's 'Long-Term' ODI Captain

Tamim Iqbal has been appointed Bangladesh's full-time ODI captain, beginning with the one-off ODI against Pakistan on April 1.
Tamim will take over from Mashrafe Mortaza, who stepped down from the post since the three-match series against Zimbabwe which Bangladesh swept. Mortaza will continue as player if he is picked.
"After the meeting today, the board has unanimously decided that Tamim Iqbal will be Bangladesh's ODI captain," BCB president Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "He will be the captain for the long term as we have moved away from our decision to name another captain next year. We are not giving any guarantees, but he is our long term captain."
Tamim has led Bangladesh in three ODIs in the past, against Sri Lanka last year when Mortaza was not present.
He has played 207 ODIs, scoring 7202 runs at an average of 36.74. The 30-year-old has also played 60 Tests and 77 T20Is.
