Tamim Iqbal Makes A Mistake While Fielding At The Boundary, Video Goes Viral

With the evolution of the game, the standards of batting, bowling, and fielding have significantly improved throughout the decades. Many times, fielders make their viewers stunned by the incredible presence of mind and athleticism on the field. Who doesn’t like a sprinting catch or a fielder diving and stopping the ball from going out of the fence?

Every time such an act happens on the field, the bar of fitness and presence of mind on the field gets raised. On the other hand, one of the most experienced Bangladeshi batsmen, Tamim Iqbal displayed none of the skills that meet the international standards of fielding.

During the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2021 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club, this senior Bangladesh batter made a major mistake while fielding. During the 14th over of Mohammedan’s innings, Tamim was fielding in the long-on region. Shakib Al Hasan gave himself some space on the third delivery of the over and shot off-spinner Naeem Hasan to long on.

Tamim Iqbal didn’t have to move much to get the ball, and Shakib was only expected to take one run. The experienced opener grabbed the ball and stretched his hand to return it to the bowler. During this time, though, the 32-year-old mistakenly stepped on the boundary rope, giving Mohammedan Sporting Club four runs.

Tamim Iqbal’s blunder was surprising, and the video of his mistake quickly went viral on social media.

At Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Mohammedan Sporting Club batted first and scored 150/8. Opening batsman Parvez Hossain Emon smashed a half-century, while Mahmudul Hasan (23), Shamsur Rahman (33), and captain Shakib (20), all contributed significantly. Mustafizur Rahman, a left-arm fast bowler, grabbed five wickets.

The target was not difficult, but Prime Bank Cricket Club’s batting line-up was unable to achieve it. At regular intervals, Taskin Ahmed and Abu Zayed grabbed wickets. Anamul Haque’s squad never really contended in the competition.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here