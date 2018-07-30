Tamim Iqbal Says Patience is the Key on West Indian Wickets After Winning ODI Series

Loading...
“We didn't have a great Test series, so we practiced a lot. But this is a format we are comfortable in. What I wanted to do was bat long. My team asked me to bat long, so I did it successfully. The wickets in the West Indies are never easy, but you have to be patient here. Patience is the key and that's why I got the big runs,” said Iqbal, the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series.
On the day, in Basseterre, Bangladesh first scored 301/6, Shakib Al Hasan (37), Mahmudullah (67*) and Mashrafe Mortaza (36) helping Iqbal with the runs, and the bowlers then doing enough to restrict the Windies to 283/6. Mortaza was the best of the bowlers, returning 2/63, Evin Lewis and Shai Hope his victims.
“Cricket is a mental game. The boys stepped up from the first ODI, but we played well for the most part of the game even when we lost in Match 2,” said Mortaza, who had picked up four wickets in the first game too.
From the Windies’ point of view, there was no let-up in intensity. Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse conceded runs at below the match rate while picking up two wickets apiece, and with the bat, Chris Gayle was strong at the top with a 66-ball 73 and while Hope scored his 64 off 94 balls, Rovman Powell blitzed away later on with a 74* in just 41 balls.
“We struggled to put together a complete game; 300 was a par score here, and the bowlers did pretty well, but we didn't bat well in the middle overs. We lost momentum in the middle, but credit to Gayle and Rovman for giving us a chance, but we just weren't able to tick over the scoreboard,” said Holder.
Hope might have eaten up a few balls too many. Looking at how things ended, Powell could well have made a difference if he had a few more deliveries to face, which was something Holder pointed to.
“These days 300 is a par score, and we should have chased it down. We’ve got a lot of work to do before the (2019 ICC Cricket) World Cup, but (Shimron) Hetmyer played well, Keemo (Paul) came into his own, Chris was amazing and Rovman has been doing well. So a couple of positives,” he said.
The Windies won the Tests 2-0 and Bangladesh have taken the ODIs 2-1. Next up are the Twenty20 Internationals. The first will be played in Basseterre, on Tuesday, 31 July, before the teams travel to Lauderhill in Florida for the second and third games.
“The boys are in good touch, the juniors need to step up too. The bowlers were good in all three games, and now we need to start the T20s confidently. West Indies are a great T20I team,” stressed Mortaza.
First Published: July 30, 2018, 8:37 AM IST