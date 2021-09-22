Tamim Iqbal Speaks About Bangladesh’s ‘Naagin Dance’ Celebration vs Sri Lanka During Nidahas Trophy

The ODI skipper of Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal, on Monday revealed the real story behind his national team’s infamous Naagin dance celebration during their matches against Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy 2018. In the third T20I match of the said tournament, Mushfiqur Rahim scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 35 balls and guided Bangladesh to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka while chasing a mammoth total of 215 runs to win.

However, more than Rahim’s heroics, the match is known for his naagin dance celebration after hitting the winning runs for Bangladesh. Rahim’s celebration did not go well with the Sri Lankan followers. And to make the matters worse, the entire Bangladesh team did the naagin dance after beating Sri Lanka again in the 6th T20I match to qualify for the finals. The story does not end here though as the Sri Lankan fan got their revenge by mocking them by doing the same dance in the final of the tournament when India defeated Bangladesh by four wickets to take the Nidahas Trophy home.

In the aftermath of this fiasco, Rahim was heavily criticised by fans and experts alike for introducing the celebration.

However, on Monday, Tamim clarified that even though Rahim took the fall for the incident, he did not start this celebration. He also revealed that it was introduced by one of their teammates, Nazmul Islam. According to Tamim, Islam used to celebrate in that manner after taking a wicket in Bangladesh’s domestic match and few international games.

He also explained the reason behind Rahim’s celebration, saying that it was Danushka Gunathilaka, who started it after winning a T20I series against Bangladesh in their backyard.

“After the final game in Sylhet. I think it was Danushka Gunathilaka, who started doing it when they won that series. After he did it, Rahim saw that and it was on his mind,” Tamim told Russell Arnold and Farveez Maharoof on a YouTube channel ‘Chilling with Russell.’

Tamim also said that both Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi players have “massive respect” for each other.

