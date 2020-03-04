Tamim Iqbal Stars as Bangladesh Edge Zimbabwe to Seal Series
Tamim Iqbal struck a career-high 158 -- breaking his own national record -- as Bangladesh overcame a late fightback to beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the second one-day international and seal the three-match series in Sylhet on Tuesday.
