Tamim Iqbal to Miss T20I Series Against India, Imrul Kayes Called Up as Replacement

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal will not be touring India in November and has excused himself from the three-match T20I series as he and his wife are expecting their second child later this month.
According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Bangladesh have called up Imrul Kayes as a replacement for the T20I series to start with. A decision on the Test team will be taken later.
Tamim’s withdrawal means he becomes the second player to miss the India tour with Mohammad Saifuddin already out due to an injury. The BCB however have not named a replacement for the all-rounder.
Tamim, who is also recovering from a rib injury, had earlier informed the BCB that he would in all likelihood miss the Kolkata Test beginning November 22, to be with his wife.
"Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.
The left-handed opener, one of Bangladesh’s better batsmen, took a break from game after the Sri Lanka tour and missed the Test against Afghanistan and the T20I tri-series where Zimbabwe were the third side.
Tamim only returned to action earlier this month in a first-class match for Chittagong Division in the National Cricket League, before picking up the injury ahead of the second game.
Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam
