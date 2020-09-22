Tammy Beaumont Stars as England Women Beat West Indies in First T20I

Tammy Beaumont hit a half-century as England Women clinched a 47-run win over the West Indies in the first match of their Twenty20 series on Monday.

Beaumont was the headline act in Derby as the women's international calendar returned more than six months on from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I can tell you that innings felt a long way away four months ago when I got back to cricket (after lockdown) and got bowled by an under-arm in my first session," Beaumont said.

"I think having three months off from cricket reminded me of the reason I started playing.

"It's amazing to be back out there and to kick things off at the top of the order. Hopefully that's a good innings to carry on from for the rest of the series."

The West Indies had stepped in as late replacements after India and South Africa declined to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Driven by Beaumont's 62 from 49 balls, England scored 163-8 despite a collapse of six wickets for 50.

Deandra Dottin battled to 69 in an under-powered response of 116-6 by the West Indies.

Katherine Brunt set the standard for the England attack, allowing just eight runs off her four overs.

Beaumont's day could have ended early, when she flicked Shakera Selman into the on-side with just nine to her name.

She used her feet well and made good contact but would have been out had Britney Cooper managed to cling to a low chance coming in off the ropes.

England captain Heather Knight shared a swaggering stand of 52 with Beaumont in less than six overs.

Knight hit four boundaries as she raced to 25, but England lost their way from 113 for two.

Selman accounted for the pair, Knight slashing a fine edge behind and Beaumont skying a catch to short third-man.

England regained their composure impressively however as fine bowling, including Sophie Ecclestone's 2-19, restricted the West Indies in their tame attempted chase.