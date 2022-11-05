TAN vs RWA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Tanzania vs Rwanda, November 5

Tanzania will host Rwanda for the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on November 5. Abhik Patwa and Co have played terrific cricket in the series so far. In fact, they have already wrapped up the series in the last match. Now Tanzania will be looking to win the last two T20Is as well and complete a clean sweep. Skipper Abhik Patwa would like some runs under his belt as hasn’t done much in the series. More than the top-order, the likes of Omary Kitunda and Amal Rajeevan have contributed for Tanzania. Rwanda will have to make specific plans against both of them if they are to win on Saturday. Rwanda will be playing for their pride and to avoid the ignominy of a 5-0 series defeat. But Rwanda batters will have to step up if they are to have any chance of defeating Tanzania. Much will depend upon Rwanda’s Orchide Tuyisenge.

Ahead of the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda be played?

The fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda will be played on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda be played?

The fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda will be played at the Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

What time will the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda begin?

The fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda will begin at 4:30 pm IST on November 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda?

The fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda?

The fourth T20I match between Tanzania and Rwanda will not be streamed live.

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yalinde Nkanya

Vice-Captain: Ivan Selemani

Suggested Playing XI for Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Didier Ndikubwimana, Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Ivan Selemani, Orchide Tuyisenge, Emmanuel Sebareme

All-rounders: Jean Hakizimana, Martin Akayezu

Bowlers: Clinton Rububagumya, Riziki Kiseto, Yalinde Nkanya, Mohamed Issa



Tanzania vs Rwanda Probable Playing XI:

Tanzania Probable Playing XI: Amal Rajeevan (wk), Abhik Patwa, Ivan Selemani, Kassim Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Yalinde Nkanya, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Issa, Salum Jumbe, Omary Kitunda, Riziki Kiseto

Rwanda Probable Playing XI: Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Jean Hakizimana, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe, Clinton Rububagumya, Yvan Mitari

