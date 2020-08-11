Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Tanzania APL T20 Fantasy Tips: Chui Challengers vs Buffalo Blasters

The Advance Players League (APL) T20 Championship in Tanzania has provided us with some tightly-contested affairs between the six teams so far.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
The Advance Players League (APL) T20 Championship in Tanzania has provided us with some tightly-contested affairs between the six teams so far. During the eighth match of the 2020 edition of the tournament, Chui Challengers will lock horns with the Buffalo Blasters at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar es Salam. The Blasters are in desperate need of a win after losing both their games till now, while Challengers were comfortable winners in their opening game against Tembo Stars.

No injury has been reported from both camps yet. We will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Match Details

Date: 11 August 2020

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar es Salam

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Analysis:

Chui Challengers performed exceptionally well during their opening game against Tembo Stars on Sunday. Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Challengers posted the highest team total of the tournament. Kishen Kamania and Jitin Singh helped them score 141 from their 20 overs, before they defended the target with ease. Johnson Nyambo picked up three wickets for them and was the pick of the bowlers on the day.

Buffalo Blasters have not endured the best of starts to the APL T20 Championship. During the inaugural game of the tournament against Simba Kings, they ended up losing after a tightly-contested affair. However, their most recent loss to Twiga Titans was the biggest defeat suffered by a team so far in the competition. Blasters lost by 48 runs on Sunday, after they were bundled out for just 66 by the Titans.

Both teams need wins for separate reasons on Tuesday. While the Challengers can take a firm step towards reaching the next round with another win, the Blasters will know their chances will more or less diminish with another loss. The best picks for captain and vice-captain for the game are Kishen Kamania, Jitin Singh, Johnson Nyambo from Chui Challengers and Vishal Patel, Ankit Bhagel and Salumu Jumbe from Buffalo Blasters.

Probable Playing XI

Chui Challengers:

Kishen Kamania, Ejaz Aziz, Jitin Singh, Nanda Kishen, Riziki Kiseto, Abdallah Jabiri, Khalil Rehemtullah, Suraj Pala, Kibwana Salumu, Harsh Ramaiya, Johnson Nyambo

Buffalo Blasters:

Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omari, Goodluck Andrew, Salumu Jumbe, Athumani Siwa, Adnan Zariwala, Firoz Dahodwala, Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania

Captain:

Jitin Singh

Vice – Captain:

Salumu Jumbe

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Mohamed Omari

Batsmen: Kishen Kamania, Salumu Jumbe, Vishal Patel, Ejaz Aziz, Nanda Kishen

All-Rounders: Jitin Singh, Ankit Bhagel, Riziki Kizito, Athumani Siwa

Bowlers: Firoz Dahodwala, Johnson Nyambo, Suraj Pala, Goodluck Andrew

Tanzania APL T20

