Tanzania vs Rwanda Live Streaming: How to Watch T20I Series Coverage on TV And Online

Tanzania will clash against Rwanda in the third match of the T20I series on Thursday. The match is slated to begin at 11:30 am IST and will take place at the Dar es Salaam stadium. Tanzania have secured the first two matches of the series and will be eyeing to complete a whitewash.

Rwanda haven’t batted well in the series. Their batters have not occupied the series for long and have failed to string partnerships. 109 and 83 were the scores that they managed in their first two games. Having lost the series already, they’ll be looking to salvage a win and end the series on a high.

Tanzania have looked like a pretty balanced side. They will be hoping to put up a strong performance and finish the series as invincible. Abhik Patwa, Salum Ally, and Jitin Singh have been the best players for the side.

Will the Tanzanian men make it 3-0? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of Thursday’s T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda be played?

The T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda will be played on Thursday, November 4.

Where will the T20I series match Tanzania vs Rwanda Women be played?

The T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda will be held at the Dar es Salaam stadium.

What time will the T20I series match Tanzania vs Rwanda begin?

The T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tanzania vs Rwanda T20I series match?

The T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Tanzania vs Rwanda T20I series match?

The T20I series match between Tanzania and Rwanda will be streamed live on FanCode.

Tanzania vs Rwanda Possible XIs

Tanzania Predicted Line-up: Amal Rajeevan (wk), Abhik Patwa, Salum Ally, Jitin Singh, Kassimu Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Johnson Nyambo, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Harsheed Chohan, Ally Kimote, Mohamed Yunusu Issa Sefu

Rwanda Predicted Line-up: Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Emmanuel Sebareme, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Martin Akayezu, Ignace Ntirenganya, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Aime Mucyodusenge, Kevin Irakoze, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Kubwimana

