TAR vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match, February 02, 10:00 PM IST

TAR vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Tarik and Pirates: Tarik will have a go at Pirates in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022. Two high-profile matches will be played on February 2, Wednesday, at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST.

Tarik are in outstanding form. The team made an excellent start in the competition by winning their first two games against Calpe Giants by 28 runs and 17 runs respectively. In both the games, batters ruled the show as they posted 111 and 122 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

Pirates, on the other hand, failed to shine in their opening games. The team looked out of form against Calpe Giants as they suffered two back-to-back losses by seven wickets and 23 runs. Pirates need to bring a change in their batting unit and the willow wielders should look towards playing big knocks.

Ahead of the match between Tarik and Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

TAR vs PIR Telecast

TAR vs PIR match will not be telecasted in India.

TAR vs PIR Live Streaming

The Tarik vs Pirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

TAR vs PIR Match Details

The Tarik vs Pirates contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

TAR vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sameer Nayak

Vice-Captain- Keiron Ferrary

Suggested Playing XI for TAR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Keiron Ferrary, Daniel Guest

Batters: Nadeem Hussain, Shaun Ainsworth, Marc Gouws

All-rounders: Nikhil Advani, Louise Bruce, Sameer Nayak

Bowlers: Adam Orfila, Michael Kelly, Richard Hatchman

TAR vs PIR Probable XIs:

Tarik: Michael Kelly, Maanav Nayak, Daniel Guest (wk), Marc Gouws, Jonathan West, Sameer Nayak, Suresh Nelakurti, Adam Orfila, Avinash Pai (c), Zaheer Uddin, Shaun Ainsworth

Pirates: Adetayo Atoloye, Keiron Ferrary (c), Louise Bruce, Nadeem Hussain, Ravi Panchal, William Peters, Asif Tarar, Sebastian Suarez, Thomas Phillips (wk), Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani

