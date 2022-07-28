Tarouba Weather Update and Pitch Report, India vs West Indies, T20I series: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Friday’s IND vs WI first T20I match

After an emphatic ODI series win, team India will take the field against West Indies for a five-match T20I series. The two sides will head towards Trinidad for the first match on Friday, July 22.

Team India will be bolstered by the inclusion of big stars including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while KL Rahul did not get the green light from the medical team.

Meanwhile, West Indies have proved in the past that the shortest format of the game is their forte. Skipper Nicholas Pooran and his men will be looking to make a strong comeback in the T20I series after getting whitewashed in the 50-over format. With an array of finch hitters and T20I specialists in the side, the Caribbean team will hope to put up a better performance on Friday.

The five-match series will serve as a crucial warm-up for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Weather report

The weather for India’s first T20I match against West Indies appears to be partly cloudy on Friday, July 29. The temperature in Tarouba will be below 21 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall expected throughout the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 13 km/h and the rate of precipitation is 1.2 percent.

Pitch Report

India’s first T20I match against West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The pitch has proven to be pretty flat in the past and will aid the batters to play their shots. The bounce should remain consistent and the outfield is expected to be quick as well.

Pacers might get some help from the pitch in the initial stages of the match, while spinners will be crucial in the middle overs of the match. The side that wins the toss will most probably look to bowl first.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Squad yet to be announced

