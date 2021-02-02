TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Best Picks / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Captain / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the second match of the Australia Women’s National Cricket League 2021, Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will square off against ACT Meteors (AM-W) on Wednesday, February 3, at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The TAS-W vs AM-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30AM IST.

In the opening game against Queensland Fire, ACT Meteors comfortably won by five wickets. Katie Mack top scored with a half-century for her team and helped across the line against a strong opponent.Whereas, Tasmania Women will be playing their first match in the league. They will be ably aided by Rachel Priest, who will be making her debut for Tasmania, she will be keen on sharing her inputs with a young team.

The TAS-W vs AM-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.

TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Live Streaming and telecast

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.

TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Live Score

TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Match Details

The Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Tasmania Women probable 11 against ACT Meteors: Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Emma Thompson, Sasha Maloney, Corinne Hall, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 ACT Meteors probable 11 against Tasmania Women: Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Maddie Panna, Angela Reakes, Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Lesson, Maitlan Brown, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates