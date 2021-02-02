TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Best Picks / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Captain / TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 10:23 PM IST
In the second match of the Australia Women’s National Cricket League 2021, Tasmania Women (TAS-W) will square off against ACT Meteors (AM-W) on Wednesday, February 3, at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra. The TAS-W vs AM-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30AM IST.
In the opening game against Queensland Fire, ACT Meteors comfortably won by five wickets. Katie Mack top scored with a half-century for her team and helped across the line against a strong opponent.Whereas, Tasmania Women will be playing their first match in the league. They will be ably aided by Rachel Priest, who will be making her debut for Tasmania, she will be keen on sharing her inputs with a young team.
The TAS-W vs AM-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Live Streaming and telecast
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, they can be live streamed online on FanCode app and website.
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors: Match Details
The Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the EPC Solar Park, Canberra.
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors captain: Erin Osborne
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors vice-captain: Samantha Bates
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors wicket keeper: Rachel Priest
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors batsmen: Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Erica Kershaw
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors all-rounders: Erin Osborne, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham,Maisy Gibson
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Samantha Bates, Belinda Vakarewa
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Tasmania Women probable 11 against ACT Meteors: Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Emma Thompson, Sasha Maloney, Corinne Hall, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa
TAS-W vs AM-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 ACT Meteors probable 11 against Tasmania Women: Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Maddie Panna, Angela Reakes, Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Lesson, Maitlan Brown, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking