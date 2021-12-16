TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match, December 17, 04:30 AM IST

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Tasmania Tigers and Queensland Fire: In the second match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22, Tasmania Tigers will clash against Queensland Fire. The two teams are scheduled to play at the Blundstone Arena in Australia at 04:30 AM IST on December 17, Friday.

Tasmania Tigers were decent in the previous edition of the 50-over competition and finished at third place. Tasmania will be missing the services of four players this season namely Brooke Hepburn, Meg Phillips, Emma Thompson, and Sam Bates. As a replacement for the aforementioned players, the team has called in Hayley Silver-Holmes, Elyse Villani, Molly Strano, and Emma Manix-Geeves.

Queensland Fire, on the other hand, lifted their maiden cup last season by defeating Victoria in the final. They will be going ahead with their title-winning skipper Jess Jonassen without making any changes in their squad. Queensland were forced to include Ruth Johnston in the team as Tess Cooper didn’t renew her contract and Delissa Kimmince announced retirement.

Ahead of the match between Tasmania Tigers and Queensland Fire; here is everything you need to know:

TAS-W vs QUN-W Telecast

The TAS-W vs QUN-W match will not be telecasted in India.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Live Streaming

The Tasmania Tigers vs Queensland Fire fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The TAS-W vs QUN-W match will be played at the Blundstone Arena in Australia at 04:30 AM IST on December 17, Friday.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rachel Priest

Vice-Captain- Jess Jonassen

Suggested Playing XI for TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Rachel Priest

Batters: Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Corinne Hall

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Lilly Mills, Sasha Moloney

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith

TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable XIs:

Tasmania Tigers: Rachel Priest, Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Heather Graham, Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Chloe Abel, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Queensland Fire: Beth Mooney, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Lilly Mills, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel

