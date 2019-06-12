starts in
Taunton ODI Records: Pakistan & Australia Brace for High-scoring Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 6:49 AM IST
The County Ground in Taunton is set to play host to the ICC World Cup 2019 game between Australia and Pakistan. Both teams are in need of the two points and will square off on a ground that has seen high-scoring encounters in the past.

Whether or not the match between these two sides achieves the same heights will depend largely on the weather Gods as rain is predicted for the day and the chances of a fourth washout in the tournament remain.

The ground has played host to 4 one-day international matches before this – incidentally, all four have been group stage matches in the World Cup.

The first of those encounters came in the 1983 World Cup when hosts England took on Sri Lanka. Batting first, England scored 333/9 before dismissing the Lankans for 286.

The next ODI match at this ground came in the 1999 World Cup when Kenya faced off against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe chased down their target of 230 with relative ease on that day.

The third match that took place at Taunton also featured Sri Lanka on the end of a heavy defeat. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid put together a 318-run stand to set a massive target of 374. Sri Lanka managed only 216 in reply.

The most recent ODI to take place at Taunton came earlier in this tournament when New Zealand played against Afghanistan.

The Kiwi bowlers ran through the Afghan batting line-up, dismissing them for just 172 before winning the match by 7 wickets.

The pitch for this game might offer some assistance to bowlers as it has a nice green cover but given the history of this ground, one can never rule out a batsman or two getting a big score.

