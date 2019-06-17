Taunton has hosted 5 ODIs in its history making its debut when England hosted Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup.
Interestingly, all the ODIs at the ground have been World Cup matches.
The highest team total at the venue has been India’s 373 for 6 against Sri Lanka – recorded in the 1999 World Cup. Sourav Ganguly’s 183 and Rahul Dravid’s 145 – both registered in this match are the two highest individual scores at the venue.
The Indian duo added 318 for the second wicket – the highest partnership at Taunton and the fourth-highest partnership in ODI history.
Ganguly hit 7 sixes in that knock – the maximum for any innings at Taunton.
There have been two other hundreds at Taunton – David Gower’s 130 against Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup and David Warner’s 107 against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup.
Hasan Ali’s 15-ball 32 (strike rate 213.33) against Australia in the 2019 World Cup is the highest strike rate innings at Taunton (min. 30 runs).
Mohammad Amir’s 5-30 in 10 overs in the same match are the best bowling figures at the venue. Overall, there have been four 5-wicket hauls at the ground.
The clash between Bangladesh and West Indies on Monday, 17th June is the third match of the 2019 World Cup at Taunton. New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets while Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in the two previous matches here in this World Cup.
Taunton ODI Records: West Indies & Bangladesh Brace for High-scoring Match
