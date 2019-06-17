starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

upcoming
ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

upcoming
NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Taunton ODI Records: West Indies & Bangladesh Brace for High-scoring Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
Taunton ODI Records: West Indies & Bangladesh Brace for High-scoring Match

Taunton has hosted 5 ODIs in its history making its debut when England hosted Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup.

Interestingly, all the ODIs at the ground have been World Cup matches.

The highest team total at the venue has been India’s 373 for 6 against Sri Lanka – recorded in the 1999 World Cup. Sourav Ganguly’s 183 and Rahul Dravid’s 145 – both registered in this match are the two highest individual scores at the venue.

The Indian duo added 318 for the second wicket – the highest partnership at Taunton and the fourth-highest partnership in ODI history.

Ganguly hit 7 sixes in that knock – the maximum for any innings at Taunton.

There have been two other hundreds at Taunton – David Gower’s 130 against Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup and David Warner’s 107 against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup.

Hasan Ali’s 15-ball 32 (strike rate 213.33) against Australia in the 2019 World Cup is the highest strike rate innings at Taunton (min. 30 runs).

Mohammad Amir’s 5-30 in 10 overs in the same match are the best bowling figures at the venue. Overall, there have been four 5-wicket hauls at the ground.

The clash between Bangladesh and West Indies on Monday, 17th June is the third match of the 2019 World Cup at Taunton. New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets while Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs in the two previous matches here in this World Cup.

bangladeshicc world cup 2019TauntonTaunton ODI recordsWest Indies
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 24 ODI | Tue, 18 Jun, 2019

AFG v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 25 ODI | Wed, 19 Jun, 2019

SA v NZ
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more