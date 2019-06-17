starts in
Taunton Pitch Report: Expect Lots of Runs in West Indies-Bangladesh Tie

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Taunton Pitch Report: Expect Lots of Runs in West Indies-Bangladesh Tie

The Country Ground in Taunton will play host to Bangladesh and West Indies on Monday in their 2019 ICC World Cup game, with both sides needing two points to make their case for a semi-final spot stronger.

The big question is the weather for Match 23 at the World Cup, and if it holds up expect lots of runs at the small ground.

The ground is small and the pitch is expected to help the batsmen who like the ball coming onto the bat. If there is no rain and we get a full hundred overs, expect the big hitters like Chris Gayle and co to make merry at Taunton.

West Indies will be keen to get a good hit in and give their batsmen’s confidence a big boost before heading into the second half of the league stage, while Bangladesh will hope they can repeat their performances from the game against South Africa.

Taunton is yet to see a game get washed out, and has also seen contrasting scores. In the first game, Afghanistan were bundled out for 172 by New Zealand, while in the second Australia scored 307 against Pakistan.

The game between West Indies and Bangladesh is the last at Taunton for this World Cup, and those associated with the ground will hope the tournament leaves with good memories, so expect a cracker with lots of runs.

West Indies led by Jason Holder are sixth, while Bangladesh who depend heavily on Shakib Al Hasan are on eight in the points table, and a loss could end their hopes of making the semis.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
4
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more