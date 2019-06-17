Taunton Pitch Report: Expect Lots of Runs in West Indies-Bangladesh Tie

The Country Ground in Taunton will play host to Bangladesh and West Indies on Monday in their 2019 ICC World Cup game, with both sides needing two points to make their case for a semi-final spot stronger.
The big question is the weather for Match 23 at the World Cup, and if it holds up expect lots of runs at the small ground.
The ground is small and the pitch is expected to help the batsmen who like the ball coming onto the bat. If there is no rain and we get a full hundred overs, expect the big hitters like Chris Gayle and co to make merry at Taunton.
West Indies will be keen to get a good hit in and give their batsmen’s confidence a big boost before heading into the second half of the league stage, while Bangladesh will hope they can repeat their performances from the game against South Africa.
Taunton is yet to see a game get washed out, and has also seen contrasting scores. In the first game, Afghanistan were bundled out for 172 by New Zealand, while in the second Australia scored 307 against Pakistan.
The game between West Indies and Bangladesh is the last at Taunton for this World Cup, and those associated with the ground will hope the tournament leaves with good memories, so expect a cracker with lots of runs.
West Indies led by Jason Holder are sixth, while Bangladesh who depend heavily on Shakib Al Hasan are on eight in the points table, and a loss could end their hopes of making the semis.
