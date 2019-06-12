Taunton Pitch Report: Fast Bowlers to Rule the Roost With Rain Likely to Dictate Terms

The 17th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday (June 12).
It is the second game of the tournament at this ground and judging by how the first game panned out, bowlers might have the upper hand in this fixture. What will also aid the fast bowlers from both sides are the overcast conditions. It has been raining and the Taunton deck has been under covers for the most part of the last two days
This means there will be enough moisture on the pitch and that should delight the likes of Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Both teams will be keen to have a bowl first, especially Pakistan who's best bet will be to get rid of the Australian top order quickly.
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain when the game starts at 10.30am but the conditions are likely to brighten up towards the evening. A full day's play looks unlikely and the two teams should be wary of this.
Australia will be keen on bouncing back after a tough defeat at the hands of India. Pakistan, who's last game was washed out, will be keen on continuing their form that saw them defeat England by 14 run earlier.
