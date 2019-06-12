starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Taunton Pitch Report: Fast Bowlers to Rule the Roost With Rain Likely to Dictate Terms

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 7:04 AM IST
Taunton Pitch Report: Fast Bowlers to Rule the Roost With Rain Likely to Dictate Terms

The 17th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday (June 12).

It is the second game of the tournament at this ground and judging by how the first game panned out, bowlers might have the upper hand in this fixture. What will also aid the fast bowlers from both sides are the overcast conditions. It has been raining and the Taunton deck has been under covers for the most part of the last two days

This means there will be enough moisture on the pitch and that should delight the likes of Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Both teams will be keen to have a bowl first, especially Pakistan who's best bet will be to get rid of the Australian top order quickly.

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain when the game starts at 10.30am but the conditions are likely to brighten up towards the evening. A full day's play looks unlikely and the two teams should be wary of this.

Australia will be keen on bouncing back after a tough defeat at the hands of India. Pakistan, who's last game was washed out, will be keen on continuing their form that saw them defeat England by 14 run earlier.

Australia vs Pakistanicc world cup 2019TauntonTauton Pitch Report
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more