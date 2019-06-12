starts in
Taunton Weather Report: Light Showers Predicted In Taunton on Wednesday

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
The weather forecast seems a bit topsy-turvy for the fans as they get ready to witness Australia take on Pakistan at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in the ICC 2019 World Cup. This will be the second game at the venue.

According to the Met Office, the weather is going to remain cloudy throughout the day. Though the chances of rain are relatively less in the morning, we may witness some showers in the afternoon which could result in regular interruptions.

The temperature is going to vary from 11 to 14 degrees over the day. With overcast conditions on offer, both teams will be counting upon their pacers to take early wickets and restrict the opposition for a low total.

Pakistan’s previous game against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled and they wouldn’t want a repeat of the same. On the other hand, Australia who are coming off a tough loss against India will be keen to put their best foot forward.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more