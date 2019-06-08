starts in
Taunton Weather Today: Rain Forecast in Taunton On Saturday

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Taunton Weather Today: Rain Forecast in Taunton On Saturday

Fans heading to The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton for the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 will have their fingers crossed as the weather forecast predicts chances of rain in the afternoon.

According to Met Office, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain from 2pm to 5pm. With the match scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm local time, there might be some interruptions in the start. However, to the fans’ delight, the forecast is sunny for the rest of the game.

The temperature will be ranging around 15 degrees throughout the duration of the game. With no reserve day for the league stage, both the teams will be raring to get a full game.

World Cup semifinals and final all have a reserve day.

Afghanistan’s previous game against Sri Lanka was rain-affected as it was reduced to 41 overs per side. After a wonderful bowling performance, they fell short by 34 runs.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more