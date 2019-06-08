Taunton Weather Today: Rain Forecast in Taunton On Saturday

Fans heading to The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton for the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 will have their fingers crossed as the weather forecast predicts chances of rain in the afternoon.
According to Met Office, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain from 2pm to 5pm. With the match scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm local time, there might be some interruptions in the start. However, to the fans’ delight, the forecast is sunny for the rest of the game.
The temperature will be ranging around 15 degrees throughout the duration of the game. With no reserve day for the league stage, both the teams will be raring to get a full game.
World Cup semifinals and final all have a reserve day.
Afghanistan’s previous game against Sri Lanka was rain-affected as it was reduced to 41 overs per side. After a wonderful bowling performance, they fell short by 34 runs.
