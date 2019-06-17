starts in
Taunton Weather Today: Rain to Play Hide & Seek in West Indies-Bangladesh Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 17, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
On to the match 23 of the ICC World Cup 2019 and West Indies will be up against Bangladesh at Taunton. Both teams are in the bottom half of the points table and would want to win the match and move up in the ICC World Cup points table. But between a win lies rain. Skies are expected to open up again and play hide and seek once more in the match. Despite the rain disruptions, play might be possible after all, and we might get a result too.

As per the weather forecast for Taunton on June 17, there are 10-20% chances of rain in the first few hours of the match, which could be a positive sign for both the teams. There will be 'sunny intervals' with low chances of precipitation around the afternoon. It's unlikely that there will be a complete washout.

West Indies are currently on sixth position on the points table, while Bangladesh are on the eighth. Though both the teams are stranded on three points, it is the net run-rate that separates them.

This match could be make or break for both the teams, as another loss could end the tournament for either team.

