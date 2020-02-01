Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Tauranga Weather for Fifth T20I: Full Game Expected With no Threat of Rain

India will look to sweep the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand when they take on the home side in Tauranga on Sunday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 1, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
There will be some clouds and the conditions will be windy in the day but expect the skies to clear as the day progresses. Going by weather reports, we can expect a full game on Friday. Weather, anyway, has been good so far in New Zealand as far as this series is concerned.

The match will start at 12.30 PM (IST). Live scorecard, over-by-over commentary and on-ground updates of the match will be available on the Cricketnext live blog.

India can afford to tinker with their combination, for they're on a roll with four victories in four matches in New Zealand. It includes Super Over victories in the last two matches.

