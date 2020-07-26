TAV vs ET Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TAV vs ET Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TAV vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TAV vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAV vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 26 – 7:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TAV vs ET ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TAV vs ET Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Juber Nevi
TAV vs ET Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Rashid (CAPTAIN), Rahul Puniani,
TAV vs ET Dream11 Team All-rounders: Habib Khan, Hafizul Islam, Walid Khan, Mehdi Hassan (VICE CAPTAIN), Saqib Naveed
TAV vs ET Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Razik, Elias Hasan, Asif Sattar
TAV vs ET Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tartu Vikings : Ali Raza, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Waqas Rashid, Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Saqib Naveed, Abdul Razik, Zain Abid, Asif Sattar.
Eesti Tigers : Monir Uz Zaman, Juber Nevi, Habib Khan, Madhawa Basnayaka, Farhan Tarafder, Walid Khan, Hafizul Islam, Rishikesh Shankaran, Adithyavishnu Vaikkath, Ashraful Shuvo, Elias Hasan.
