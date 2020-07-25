TAV vs TH Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippos – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 25 – 8:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook, Ramesh Tanna
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Batsmen: David Robson, Waqas Rashid, Travis Beswick (CAPTAIN)
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Saqib Naveed (VICE CAPTAIN), Tauseef Akhtar, Mehedi Hasan
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Darwin Sivalingapandi, Zain Abid, Umair Akram
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tartu Vikings : Ramesh Tanna, Waqas Rashid, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Saqib Naveed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tauseef Akhtar, Zain Abid, Aditya Paul, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt
Tallinn Hippos : Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Filer, Kalle Vislappu, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Mart Tammoja, Thomas Hale, Rony Zaman, Tim Heath, Tim Cross
