Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippos – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAV vs TH Dream11 Best Picks / TAV vs TH Dream11 Captain / TAV vs TH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
TAV vs TH Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Hippos – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.

TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details

July 25 – 8:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.

TAV vs TH ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Stuart Hook, Ramesh Tanna

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Batsmen: David Robson, Waqas Rashid, Travis Beswick (CAPTAIN)

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Saqib Naveed (VICE CAPTAIN), Tauseef Akhtar, Mehedi Hasan

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Darwin Sivalingapandi, Zain Abid, Umair Akram

TAV vs TH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Tartu Vikings : Ramesh Tanna, Waqas Rashid, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Saqib Naveed, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tauseef Akhtar, Zain Abid, Aditya Paul, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt

Tallinn Hippos : Stuart Hook, David Robson, Travis Beswick, Tim Filer, Kalle Vislappu, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Mart Tammoja, Thomas Hale, Rony Zaman, Tim Heath, Tim Cross

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

