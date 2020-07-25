TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Tallinn | Estonia is a developing country in the cricketing world with great potential. It’s a pleasure to support cricket in this beautiful country from their stunning cricket ground on the outskirts of Tallinn,” declared ECS Founder Daniel Weston. Stuart Hook, Estonian Cricket Association (ECA) President, said: “ECA is extremely excited to become part of the European Cricket Series. Having the opportunity to showcase the best Estonian Cricketing talent to a worldwide audience is something to be truly thrilled about.” Eesti-Tigers, Tallinn-Hippos, Tallinn-Rising-Stars, Tallinn-Stallions, Tallinn-United and Tartu-Vikings will feature over two days in a scheduled total of 10 matches from the picturesque Estonian National Cricket Ground, Tiskre, Tallinn.
TAV vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Streaming Details
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
TAV vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAV vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn Match Details
July 25 – 4:00 PM IST from Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn.
TAV vs TRS ECS T10 Tallinn My Dream11 Team
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Redwan Zisan, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Shoaib, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shebin Al-din (VICE CAPTAIN), Mehedi Hasan (CAPTAIN)
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Mahababul Miraz, Nazmul Haque, Abdul Razik
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Tartu Vikings : Ali Raza, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Waqas Rashid, Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Saqib Naveed, Abdul Razik, Zain Abid, Asif Sattar.
Tallinn Rising Stars : Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team ECS T10 Tallinn Tartu Vikings vs Tallinn Rising Stars – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020
TAV vs TRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAV vs TRS Dream11 Best Picks / TAV vs TRS Dream11 Captain / TAV vs TRS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings