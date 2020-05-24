Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Tax Exemptions Unlikely According to BCCI Even as ICC Bank on 'Promised Timeline'

An ICC spokesperson said that both parties are trying to reach an amicable solution.

PTI |May 24, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

Tax exemption for future global cricket events in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC as the former gears up to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 50-over showpiece event in 2023.

The ICC and BCCI have had a long standing feud on tax exemptions since the 2016 World T20 in India.

An ICC spokesperson said that both parties are trying to reach an amicable solution.

"The ICC and BCCI have been working in partnership to address the issue of tax exemptions for ICC events that is a requirement of the host agreement signed by all parties at the beginning of the cycle in 2015 and this work is ongoing," the spokesperson told PTI.

"There are certain timelines within the agreements that we collectively work towards to ensure we can deliver successful world class events and continue to invest in the sport of cricket.

"In addition to this the ICC Board agreed clear timelines for the resolution of the tax issues which we are guided by," the spokesperson added.

While the outgoing ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and chief executive Manu Sawhney have been in constant touch with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, the BCCI top-brass didn't like the tone of mail sent by the parent body's legal head Jonathan Hall.

Hall, in his mail, has written about the BCCI not adhering to timelines on committing to tax exemptions as per the agreement.

"The tax structure is not decided by the BCCI but by the Indian government. It is our government that decides whether exemption will be possible or not. For the record, Formula One also wasn't given tax exemption," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Prior to 2016 World T20, the BCCI got tax exemptions for global events, as stated in an earlier documentation of the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (COA).

Normally, the ICC seeks exemption on excise duties for importing TV production equipment and ticketing. But in this case, Star Sports, which also has the BCCI's home match rights, has a set up in India. This had been the bone of contention during 2016 Word T20 also and that matter is up for hearing in the ICC tribunal.

"We understand that as the nomination process of new ICC chairman starts on Tuesday, suddenly there has been a flurry of communication. You can be rest assured that T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2023 ODI World Cup is going nowhere.

"As far as timeline is concerned, we had told ICC that unless lockdown is lifted, we can't have discussions with government officials," the influential member said.

Even an ICC Board member said that discussions should be on to find a plausible solution as the first deadline for tax exemption was December, 2019.

The tax issue finds mention in a COA document of July 6, 2019, when the BCCI legal team was asked to get in touch with a British law firm as legal cases pertaining to ICC falls under the UK law.

bcciBCCI vs ICCicctax exemptions

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more