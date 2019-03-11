Taylor Double Ton Puts NZ in Winning Position Against Bangladesh

Loading...
Despite having the first two days washed out, New Zealand were in no mood to settle for a draw as they pushed to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare, having comprehensively won the first Test.
Apart from Taylor, Henry Nicholls (107) and Kane Williamson (74) were amongst the runs too as New Zealand posted 432 for 6 (declared) in 84.5 overs. The Black Caps smacked 394 runs in just 73.1 overs on Day 4 before declaring with a 221-run first-innings lead. In response, Bangladesh were reduced to 80 for 3 in 23 overs, still trailing by 141 runs, with Mohammad Mithun and Soumya Sarkar unbeaten on 25 and 12 respectively.
Taylor was particularly destructive after struggling to survive when he resumed the morning on 19 and Ebadat Hossain and Abu Jayad found movement for the ball that was missing when play began the previous day.
In Ebadat's first over, an attempted cut by Taylor chopped the ball straight down and it bounced over the stumps. In the following over from Jayad, he was dropped by Mahmudullah at short cover, dropped by Shadman Islam at second slip and saved by his back pad when an inside edge headed towards the stumps.
But from there it was free-flowing from New Zealand's elder statesman who brought up his century with a huge six off Taijul Islam. The hundred took Taylor past his mentor, the late Martin Crowe, and into second on the New Zealand list of top Test century makers, two behind Williamson who has 20.
Taylor and Williamson's experience from their combined 162 Tests was evident up against the 17 Tests in total for the Bangladesh pace trio of Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.
Williamson was troubled by a sore left shoulder and twice required treatment by medical staff before he was caught and bowled playing a soft shot to Taijul. But by then the damage had already been done as Taylor and Williamson put on a rapid 172 in 31 overs for the third wicket. The New Zealand skipper was taken to hospital for scans and then didn't return to the field even in Bangladesh's second innings.
Coming in at No. 5, Nicholls too joined the party and added 216 runs in just 241 deliveries with Taylor. The two went after every Bangladeshi bowler and looked at ease while playing their shots. Nicholls completed his fifth Test century but was knocked over by Taijul just after tea.
Meanwhile, Taylor brought up his double hundred off just 211 balls with a pull towards deep square leg for three runs. He raised his bat in salute, but was dismissed on the very next ball he faced. The right-hander smashed 19 fours and four maximums during his stay in the middle.
Colin de Grandhomme (23*) played a couple of attacking shots and New Zealand went for the declaration just after BJ Watling was dismissed for 8.
With a mountain to climb, Bangladesh got off to the worst possible start when they lost Tamim Iqbal (4) and Mominul Haque (10) to Trent Boult inside seven overs. While Tamim was undone by a superb inswinger, Mominul was caught at third slip on a delivery that moved away from the left-hander.
Shadman Islam played a couple of solid shots through the off side before getting caught behind off Matt Henry's bowling. Mithun and Sarkar managed to survive Day 4 but will have a huge task in hand when they come out to bat on Day 5.
First Published: March 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST