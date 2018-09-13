Taylor, Ervine & Williams Return to Zimbabwe Squads for Tours of South Africa and Bangladesh

Loading...
Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three One-Day Internationals, starting from September 30, and as many Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa before flying to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests later in October.
The trio, alongside Graeme Cremer and Sikandar Raza, didn't participate in the home tri-series in July this year and the five-match ODI series against Pakistan due the non-payment of salaries. The International Cricket Council then had to get involved and will work alongside Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) to financially bring them back on track.
Raza, who was not offered a new contract by ZC, was not considered for selection. Meanwhile, former captain Cremer too won't be a part of these tours after undergoing a knee surgery recently.
Zimbabwe also received a massive boost with the return of fully fit Solomon Mire and Kyle Jarvis. They will be led by Hamilton Masakadza in all three formats.
For South Africa
ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chatara.
T20I Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Solomon Mire, Neville Madziva, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Christopher Mpofu, Chamu Chibhabha, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara.
For Bangladesh
ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Tendai Chatara, Cephas Zhuwao.
Test Squad: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, John Nyumbu, Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara.
First Published: September 13, 2018, 12:22 PM IST