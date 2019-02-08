Taylor in Squad to Face India After 'Anxiety Issues' Battle

Loading...
Taylor had missed the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, where England returned as runners-up, owing to her ongoing treatment for anxiety issues. She will play the three ODIs against India which are a part of the ICC Women's Championship but will not travel to Guwahati for the three-match Twenty20 International series. She will also miss the whole of the subsequent series in Sri Lanka. The 29-year-old last featured for England back in July 2018 against New Zealand at Derby. Amy Jones is likely to don the wicket-keeping duties for the games Taylor misses.
Meanwhile, pace bowler Katherine Brunt, who missed the T20 World Cup with a back injury, is also back into the national fold. She will play all six games - three ODIs and three T20Is - against India but will not travel to Sri Lanka.
Fast bowler Jenny Gunn has been rested from both the India and Sri Lanka tours while Kirstie Gordon and Katie George are unavailable due to injury. Uncapped pacer Freya Davies will be part of the squad for the T20I series in India as well as the tour of Sri Lanka.
“We’ve looked to use as many players as we can to give everyone an opportunity to learn and grow as we head into a busy year,” said England’s coach Mark Robinson.
“We’ve included 18 players across the squads and they’ll come in and out as the tours progress as we look to improve our strength in depth.
“We’ve got a huge Ashes series in the summer, as well as hosting the West Indies, and obviously there are ICC Women’s Championship points up for grabs across both of these tours so there’s hard work ahead of us but we’re excited.”
England will play three ODIs against India at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai from February 22. The two teams will then travel to Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati which will the staging area for all three T20Is beginning March 4.
ODI squad vs India: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Alex Hartley, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (C), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt
T20I Squad vs India: Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (C), Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt
First Published: February 7, 2019, 6:38 PM IST