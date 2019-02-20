Taylor's Record-breaking Effort Helps Kiwis Complete Whitewash

Loading...
The 34-year-old, who started the day with 7957 runs, surpassed Stephen Fleming, his first New Zealand captain. Fleming notched 8007 runs from 279 ODIs for his country, including eight centuries. Taylor already holds the record for the most ODI centuries by a New Zealand batsman (20) – four more than team-mate and close friend Martin Guptill and the retired Nathan Astle.
Apart from Taylor, who scored 69 off 81 deliveries, Henry Nicholls (74-ball 64) and Tom Latham (51-ball 59) also scored half-centuries before the lower middle-order belted 101 runs in the final eight overs to push New Zealand to a total of 330 for 6 in their 50 overs.
In reply, Tim Southee (6 for 65) destroyed Bangladeshi batting order before Rahman crafted a solid 110-ball 102 to ensure his team manages a respectable score - 242 in 47.2 overs.
Many of the Black Caps players went into the team's final ODI before the World Cup looking to impress coach Gary Stead and book a spot in the tournament. However, left-handed opener Colin Munro's struggle for form continued as he was out lbw for 8, meaning he has only one half-century in eight ODIs.
Having smashed two centuries in as many games in the series, Martin Guptill once again started well and played a couple of solid shots before being caught brilliantly by Tamim Iqbal at the boundary line for 29.
Nicholls and Taylor then played smart cricket and kept the scoreboard moving without taking any unnecessary risks. The two added 92 runs for the third wicket and especially went after Mahmudullah. Both Nicholls and Taylor hit seven fours in their innings and fell in quick succession in search of quick runs, but only after completing their eighth and 47th fifties. While Nicholls fell at the deep mid-wicket in the bowling of Mehidy Hasan, Taylor was dismissed by Rubel Hossain.
Coming in at No. 5, wicketkeeper-batsman Latham straightaway took the attack to the Bangladeshi bowlers and added 65 runs with Jimmy Neesham in no time. Latham cover-drove a few boundaries and flicked a couple out of the ground en route 14th half-century, while Neesham operated at the strike rate of over 150, managing 37 off 24 balls. Mustafizur Rahman, who got rid of both of them, was the only Bangladesh bowler to take two wickets, but they came at a price as he conceded 93 runs from his 10 overs.
Colin de Grandhomme (37* in 15) and Mitchell Santner (16* in 9) then took over and played some big shots in the last couple of overs to break the confidence of already-timid Bangladeshi side.
Bangladesh needed a solid start from their top-order but once again they failed to make any impact. Tim Southee dismissed Tamim Iqbal (nought), Liton Das (1) and Soumya Sarkar (nought) in the space of seven deliveries as the visiting side lost their top three batsmen with just two runs on the board.
Trent Boult and de Grandhomme then accounted for Mushfiqur Rahim (17) and Mahmudullah (16) respectively as Bangladesh slumped to 61 for 5. Just when it looked like we were in for an early finish, Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to keep New Zealand at Bay.
Rahman was the aggressor between the two as he kept playing his shots and went past the 50-run mark. It was Boult who broke the stand by dismissing Saifuddin for 44, before Southee returned to send Mashrafe Mortaza back for just 2.
With wickets falling at the other end, Rahman needed an ally and that's when Hasan chipped in. The No. 9 batsman looked in fine touch and played some glorious shots at both sides of the wicket. That allowed Rahman to take some time and register his maiden international century in 105 deliveries. However, just after he got to the milestone, Hasan went for a big slog and was caught superbly at point by Guptill for 37, becoming Southee's fifth victim.
Rahman was the last one to go, being caught and bowled by Southee, but only after hitting 12 fours and two sixes during his stay in the middle.
First Published: February 20, 2019, 11:33 AM IST