TCB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match 28, December 1, 09:30 PM IST

TCB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between The Chennai Braves and Delhi Bulls: The 28th match of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 tournament will see The Chennai Braves (TCB) lock horns with Delhi Bulls (DB) on Wednesday, December 1. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabiat 9:30 PM (IST).

TCB have already crashed out of the tournament and will conclude their campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday. The team failed to gather any momentum this season, as they have managed a solitary win from nine games. They will look to bow out with a win tonight.

On the contrary, Delhi Bulls will be playing for a top-two spot as they have to win both of their remaining fixtures by a considerable margin for a spot in the first qualifier. The team is placed in the fourth in the points table with five wins and three losses in eight matches so far.

Delhi Bulls are the favourites to win this fixture before the playoffs, however, Chennai may spring a surprise and and will hope to bring their best game.

Ahead of the match between The Chennai Braves and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

TCB vs DB Telecast

The match will be telecasted at Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

TCB vs DB Live Streaming

The The Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

TCB vs DB Match Details

The Chennai Bulls will square off against Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, December 1. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST.

TCB vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for TCB vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Sherfane Rutherford, Bhanuka Rajapksa, Eoin Morgan, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Curtis Campher, Romario Shepherd

TCB vs DB Probable XIs:

The Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Delhi Bulls: Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

