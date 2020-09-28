TCP vs DCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TCP vs DCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TCP vs DCC Dream11 Best Picks / TCP vs DCC Dream11 Captain / TCP vs DCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The last match of the opening day of ECS T10 Frankfurt will see TSV Cricket Pfungstadt and Darmstadt CC e.V face each other.

Based on the performance in their first match against SGH, TCP will definitely need to shake things up in their bowling department. Akmal Ahmad and Tousif Ahmed proved very expensive in the opening overs and the flow of runs did not slow even after the opening batsmen got out in quick succession. DCC will need to play to their strengths, utilizing their promising batting line-up. Batting first would be an advantage for them here.

TCP vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

TCP vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V: Live Score / Scorecard

TCP vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmstadt CC e.V: Match Details

September 28 – 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

TCP vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt playing 11 against Darmstadt CC e.V: Muhammad Habib (WK), Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Barkat Ali, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Tousif Ahmed, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zeshan Atif, Zeeshan Ali, Nasir Ahmad

TCP vs DCC ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020, Darmstadt CC e.V playing 11 against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Adnan Nazir, Muhammad Umar, Sheikh Habib, Qudratullah Olfat (WK), Mansoor Khan, Azmat Ali, Shafiullah Niazi, Khalilur Rehman, Parwaiz Akhoudzada