TCP vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM/(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR/(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
15:30 IST - Multan
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
19:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
TCP vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Captain / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will lock horns with Frankfurt Cricket Club on September 29 in their next fixture in the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt league.
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club will commence from 6:30 PM at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.
TSV Cricket Pfungstadt has played two matches till now and has been on the losing side of both of them. In the latest match, they were defeated by Darmstadt CC e.V by six wickets. TSV Cricket Pfungstadt till now has not scored a single point in the league.
Frankfurt Cricket Club, as of now they have won and lost one match each. In the latest match they were on the winning side. The team defeated Darmstadt CC e.V by 11 runs on September 28. Till now, the team have two points to its credit.
ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard
ECS T10 Frankfurt, Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club: Match Details: September 29 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval
ECS T10 Frankfurt, TCP vs FCC Dream11 team for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club:
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club captain: Shehzad Joyia
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club vice-captain: Alim Al Razy,
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club wicket keeper: Wamaq Syed
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club batsmen: Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club all-rounders: Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia
ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club bowlers: Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand
TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt TSV Cricket Pfungstadt playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali
TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking