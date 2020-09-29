TCP vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TCP vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Captain / TCP vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will lock horns with Frankfurt Cricket Club on September 29 in their next fixture in the ongoing ECS T10 Frankfurt league.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club will commence from 6:30 PM at the Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt.

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt has played two matches till now and has been on the losing side of both of them. In the latest match, they were defeated by Darmstadt CC e.V by six wickets. TSV Cricket Pfungstadt till now has not scored a single point in the league.

Frankfurt Cricket Club, as of now they have won and lost one match each. In the latest match they were on the winning side. The team defeated Darmstadt CC e.V by 11 runs on September 28. Till now, the team have two points to its credit.

ECS T10 Frankfurt, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ECS T10 Frankfurt, Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club: Match Details: September 29 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Frankfurt Oval

ECS T10 Frankfurt, TCP vs FCC Dream11 team for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club:

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club captain: Shehzad Joyia

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club vice-captain: Alim Al Razy,

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club wicket keeper: Wamaq Syed

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club batsmen: Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Alim Al Razy

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club all-rounders: Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman, Shehzad Joyia

ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020 TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction for TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club bowlers: Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali, Alishan Mohmand

TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt TSV Cricket Pfungstadt playing 11 against Frankfurt Cricket Club: Zeshan Atif, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali

TCP vs FCC ECS T10 Frankfurt, Frankfurt Cricket Club playing 11 against TSV Cricket Pfungstadt: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman