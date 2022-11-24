Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team Abu Dhabi were denied a good start in the T10 League 2022 as they lost to Deccan Gladiators in their opening game by 35 runs. They will be bidding to change their fortunes on Friday when they will clash with Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Team Abu Dhabi need to improve their performance with the bat to secure a victory on Friday. In their first match, they ended up with only 99 runs while chasing a target of 136 runs in ten overs. James Vince looked good with a knock of 37 runs, but the lack of support from other batters resulted in the defeat.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, are yet to showcase their mettle in the T10 Championship. They performed exceptionally well last year but were denied the trophy following a loss against Deccan Gladiators in the final. The team has retained most of its players from the last season and will be hoping to put up a brilliant performance in the league round.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs the Delhi Bulls (DB) start?

The game will be conducted on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) begin?

The match will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) vs Delhi Bulls (DB) match?

Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

TAD vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Team Abu Dhabi probable playing XI against the Delhi Bulls: David Payne, Chris Lynn (c), Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Brandon King, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Andrew Tye, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid

TAD vs DB Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Delhi Bulls probable playing XI against the Team Abu Dhabi: Jordan Cox, Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, Mitchell Stanley, Tim David, Richard Gleeson, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Imad Wasim

