Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, November 26

Dream 11 fantasy cricket for the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors: Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will square off in an exciting game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on November 26. Both Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors have lost their first matches and will be looking to get their first win on the board. Northern Warriors narrowly lost their match against Delhi Bulls but Team Abu Dhabi were steamrolled by Deccan Gladiator.

Northern Warriors will fancy their chances on Saturday but they will have to contend with Team Abu Dhabi’s strong batting line-up. Chris Lynn and Brandon King will look to be more clinical in this all-important game. Moreover, Lynn will look to play a captain’s knock and inspire his whole team. Abu Dhabi’s batters need to fire so that their bowlers can do their jobs. Abu Dhabi’s bowling line-up is formidable which includes the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid and Andrew Tye.

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors be played?

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will be played on November 26.

Where will the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors be played?

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors begin?

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will begin at 7:45 pm IST on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors?

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T10 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors?

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Suggested Playing XI for Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mark Deyal, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Irfan

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (C), Brandon King, Darwish Rasooli, A Sharafu, Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, David Payne

Northern Warriors: Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Adam Lyth, Wayne Parnell, Liam Dawson, Mark Deyal, Kennar Lewis, D Chameera, A Mithun, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Siddique

