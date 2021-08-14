Team Blue Turns Red: Lord’s Celebrates Ruth For Red Day

India and England have their horns locked at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. On Day 2 of the second test between the two countries, the blues of competitiveness was replaced by noble red. Indian players were seen donning red caps, along with the audience and the opponent team member. Even the broadcasters and presenters involved in the test match wore red attires.

The red cap was to commemorate Ruth Strauss Foundation’s #RedForRuth day. Ruth Strauss Cancer Foundation was started by former skipper Andrew Strauss in memory of his wife Ruth Strauss, who breathed her last in 2018 after a long fight with lung cancer.Strauss started this noble foundation to aid families that struggle with the repercussions of cancer-ridden members, especially parents, and raise more awareness about non-smoking lung cancer. He, in collaboration with Glenn McGrath, a former Australian cricketer alsostarted the Ruth Strauss Cancer Foundation. McGrathalso lost his wife due to breast cancer.

The funds collected during the course of the Test match will be used in assisting families who have been through the tragic deaths of their parents. The foundation will support kids who face hardships after losing their breadwinners. The second day of the five-day test series was celebrated as ‘Red for Ruth’ day.

In an interview with Sky Sports Cricket, Strauss said, “It reminds me of all the things we went through with Ruth. The foundation is a token of her bravery and courage and her grit in preparing the family for her death.” He also mentioned that about 41,000 kids lose their parents to cancer every year, and the foundation is focused on providing professional assistance to get over their grief and hardship.

On the third day in the series scheduled to be concluded on August 16, England scored 182 runs in 65 overs with a loss of three. English Team Captain for the series, Joe Rootscored a half-century. England is facing a target of 365, beautifully orchestrated by the Indian Cricket Team.

