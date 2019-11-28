Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

277 (83.3)

Afghanistan lead by 19 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Team Demands Action If Gayle Fails to Show Up for Bangladesh T20 League

Bangladesh Twenty20 team Chattogram Challengers Thursday called for action against West Indies star Chris Gayle if he fails to show for an upcoming tournament, after he said he was taking a break from cricket.

AFP |November 28, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Team Demands Action If Gayle Fails to Show Up for Bangladesh T20 League

Dhaka: Bangladesh Twenty20 team Chattogram Challengers Thursday called for action against West Indies star Chris Gayle if he fails to show for an upcoming tournament, after he said he was taking a break from cricket.

Gayle was picked by the Challengers to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from December 11.

But he said after departing South Africa's Mzansi Super League on Monday -- following a pitiful campaign for Jozi Stars -- that he was surprised his name had been included in the squad, adding that he planned to "take a break" from the sport.

"I am not going to the Big Bash (Australia's T20 league). I'm not sure what cricket will come up, I don't even know how my name reached the BPL, but I have been drafted in a team and I don't even know how that happened," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Challengers team director Jalal Yunus said his team had held negotiations with Gayle's agent after the former West Indies captain was picked.

"His agent confirmed Chris was aware about it," Yunus said.

"Now if he does not come, we will seek a player outside the draft. But I feel (Bangladesh Cricket Board) BCB should take action in such cases to keep discipline."

He added that the team had not heard from Gayle for several days ahead of his comments on Monday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters Wednesday they checked the drafting process and found no fault with Gayle's inclusion.

"We maintain all the standard procedures when any national cricketer's name came for the players' draft," Nizamuddin said.

"Either a player or his agent can show his interest and put the name in the list.

"I have checked the process and everything was done according to a standard process."

Gayle played in several editions of the BPL and is the tournament's highest run scorer among foreign players with 1,338 runs.

He also has the highest number of sixes, at 120, double the second-highest by Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal.

bplChattogram Challengerschris gayle

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more