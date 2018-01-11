Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Team India & Proteas to Get 21-Gun Salute From SA Forces at Centurion

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: January 11, 2018, 5:11 PM IST
Team India & Proteas to Get 21-Gun Salute From SA Forces at Centurion

South African forces practicing their drill at Centurion. (Image Credits: Baidurjo Bhose)

Loading...
Centurion: Unlike in India, cricket is not a religion in South Africa. In fact, rugby and football have a lot more fan following and support in the Rainbow Nation. But in a first for cricket, the South Africa National Defence Force will be entertaining the fans at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with a performance from its troops.

50 officials from the South African army and navy will march into the ground on Saturday before the start of play with a music band marching them in. After this, the two national anthems will be played before paratroopers come down on to the ground from jets.

After this, there will be a 21-gun salute from the G5 and after this, the army and navy officials will once again be marched out by the band.




Speaking to CricketNext, one of the army officials said that it was indeed a big moment for the gentleman's game in the country because such an honour has been given only to the ruby team and that too long back.

"Not that I can remember any cricket match having the army and navy match in and perform their skills. Clearly cricket is gaining in popularity and that is a good sign. Kids should be encouraged to play all sorts of sports and this bears testimony to that," he said.

The second Test of the three-match series will be played at Centurion, starting Saturday. The visitors lost the first match of the series comprehensively by 72 runs and Virat Kohli and his troops will hope to make amends and bounce back in style in the second Test.

21-gun saluteAB de VillierscenturionCenturion TestSouth Africa vs IndiaSouth Africa vs India 2018supersport parkvirat kohli
First Published: January 11, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...