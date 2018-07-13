Team India Boss England in Opening ODI as Twitterati Celebrate

AFP

Good performance by our bowlers to set it up for #TeamIndia!

Clinical finish by our top order, led by @SDhawan25 only to be followed by a dominating partnership between @ImRo45 and @imVkohli. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/E72yBswB7R — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2018

You don’t see this England ODI team get Schooled at home very often if at all these days ..... This India team look very very powerful ..... Anyway time for a pint #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2018

What a high quality spin bowling spell from @imkuldeep18 . His top 5 best ODI performances have all come overseas. Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara pata chal gaya, but how to play Kuldeep, England ko abhi nahi. Great effort #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/PJDDTWoeeI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

Comprehensive victory for India to start the one day series. Brilliant innings from Rohit ably supported by Shikhar and Virat, but Kuldeep Yadav turned the game in favour of India with that incredible spell. Well begun India #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HMALpfWvrl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2018

Having seen a recent world record @TrentBridge and played there many times. The white ball format can be daunting for bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav's figures against that England batting line up are unheard of. Great effort that! #ENGvIND — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) July 12, 2018

First Published: July 13, 2018, 1:21 PM IST