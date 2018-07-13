Team India Boss England in Opening ODI as Twitterati Celebrate

Yadav’s career-best figures helped India restrict England to a modest 268 on a good batting surface. It was a rather easy chase for the Indians as they achieved the target in only 40.1 overs courtesy Sharma’s 137 and skipper Virat Kohli’s 75. With this clinical win India lead the three-match series 1-0.
This all-round display earned them praise of players from all over the world. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, “Good performance by our bowlers to set it up for #TeamIndia! Clinical finish by our top order, led by @SDhawan25 only to be followed by a dominating partnership between @ImRo45 and @imVkohli.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said, “You don’t see this England ODI team get Schooled at home very often if at all these days ..... This India team look very very powerful ..... Anyway time for a pint #OnOn”
Other former cricketers like VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and former Zimbabwe captain Brendon Taylor also applauded India’s effort at Trent Bridge.
