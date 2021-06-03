Team India Departs for England, Skipper Mithali Raj Expresses Excitement to Lead Team in Whites

The Indian delegation, comprising of the men’s and women’s cricket teams, departed for England during wee hours of June 3. Players, their families, and the support staff boarded a charted flight for London. The touring party will reach London today and will then head to Southampton, where they will be quarantined, and regular COVID-19 tests will be conducted. The exact duration of the quarantine has not been confirmed by official sources.

Before their departure, the Indian Cricket Team’s official Instagram handle shared a video showcasing Team India working out in the gym and a short conversation with a few players of the team. The video features cricketer Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues giving a fun walk-through to the viewers of the gym facilities in the team hotel.

During a conversation with the team’s strength and conditioning coach R Naresh on the quarantine, he revealed that the idea was to get some equipment in the room so that they can keep their training going on. The aim is to keep the girls ready and motivated psychologically, the coach added.

In the video, Indian women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj expressed her excitement to get another opportunity to lead the team in a longer format.

Earlier, the team had uploaded a video of players working out in the gym.

Indian women’s cricket team will kickstart the England tour with one Test match against England in Bristol on June 16. Next, the limited-over leg will commence from June 27. The team will play three-match ODI and as many T20I series.

Mithali will take the reins of the team in Whites and ODI, while Harmanpreet will lead the team for the T20I series. After the Women’s World Cup 2020 in Australia, it is India’s first international foreign tour.

BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share series of pictures.

