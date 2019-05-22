Team India Departs for ICC World Cup 2019

Loading...
The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and many others took to social media as they uploaded pictures before boarding their flight from the Mumbai airport.
Here are some of the pictures shared:
Jet set to go ✈✈#CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/k4V9UC0Zao
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 21, 2019
Finally ✈️✈️✈️ for World Cup #cricket #iccworldcup2019 #uk #london @vijayshankar260 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/pahY8L8o0j — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 21, 2019
On the go ✈️♠️ England, we’re coming 🇮🇳 #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/2oHiOUl5nu
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 21, 2019
All geared up for the #CWC19. Off we go ✈✈ pic.twitter.com/HksXo2YNqE — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 21, 2019
Off to England ✈️🇮🇳 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6558L313TT
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 21, 2019
Lets go! Off to England for the World Cup ✈️ #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kyszJGxOL0 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 22, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Let’s go !!👊 #cwc2019 #teamindia #england A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan) on
View this post on Instagram
Jet set go for the #CWC19 ✈️✈️ #TeamIndia
The Men in Blue have had good preparations for the ICC mega event with the recently concluded Indian Premier League. While some cricketers have displayed good form ahead the marquee event, others would be looking to reflect upon their poor performances and get things right on time before the first game.
India will be kick-starting their campaign at Southampton against South Africa on 5th June. Before that, India will also be playing two warm-up games against New Zealand on Saturday and neighbours Bangladesh on Tuesday.
Standing at the No.2 position in the ICC ODI rankings and also boasting of some great batsmen in their ranks alongside a formidable bowling line-up, India are amongst the favourites to win the World Cup.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 12:56 PM IST