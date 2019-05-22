Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs Zest Money #EKCUPAUR
Team India Departs for ICC World Cup 2019

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 22, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Team India Departs for ICC World Cup 2019

Jasprit Bumrah with his teammates (Credit: Twitter)

The Indian team departed in the late hours on Tuesday for England and Wales. The Virat Kohli-led side will be all geared up for the World Cup which is scheduled to begin from May 30.

The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and many others took to social media as they uploaded pictures before boarding their flight from the Mumbai airport.

Here are some of the pictures shared:

























View this post on Instagram


Jet set World Cup ✈️ 😁


A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on












 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


Let’s go !!👊 #cwc2019 #teamindia #england A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan) on










View this post on Instagram


Jet set go for the #CWC19 ✈️✈️ #TeamIndia


A post shared by ShiQhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on






The Men in Blue have had good preparations for the ICC mega event with the recently concluded Indian Premier League. While some cricketers have displayed good form ahead the marquee event, others would be looking to reflect upon their poor performances and get things right on time before the first game.

India will be kick-starting their campaign at Southampton against South Africa on 5th June. Before that, India will also be playing two warm-up games against New Zealand on Saturday and neighbours Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Standing at the No.2 position in the ICC ODI rankings and also boasting of some great batsmen in their ranks alongside a formidable bowling line-up, India are amongst the favourites to win the World Cup.
2019 world cupIndiaMS DhoniOff The Fieldvirat kohli
First Published: May 22, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
