Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 25, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Team India Face the Lenses Before Taking Guard Against Ireland and England

(Image: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team is about to begin one of their toughest assignments, which is the tour of England. The team left Indian shores earlier in the week will kick-start their tour in United Kingdom with two T20 Internationals against Ireland before they face the Three Lions.

The Indian team, who are currently in London, as they prepare for their first match on June 27th, to be played in Dublin, are also completing their pre-tour official photoshoot. Pictures posted by the BCCI on their Twitter handle shows the members of the team including the likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina facing up to the camera.




India, who will first play Ireland, will then take on England in three T20 internationals, three ODI matches and five Test matches before the tour is completed mid-way through September. The Indian team's last full fledged tour was to South Africa earlier this year, where they lost the three match Test series 2-1. In the shorter format, India beat South Africa 5-1 in the ODI series and also won the T20 series 2-1 before taking part at the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.

One of the talking points going into this tour of England was the way the Indian cricketers were going to prepare for the conditions. While Virat Kohli's county stint with Surrey had to be shelved due to an injury, Cheteshwar Pujara turned out for Yorkshire and Ishant Sharma honed his skills with Sussex.

Ahead of the tour, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that he is happy about Kohli not playing county cricket in his eagerness to be well-prepared. "Kohli is a fantastic player. He will do well this time. I am happy that he did not play county cricket before the England series. I think he was eager to play county (ahead of the series) because he was panicky after not having a good tour last time around. He is too good a player to miss out this time," Ganguly said.

In 2014 when India were handed a drubbing by the English and Kohli could only muster 134 runs in 10 Test innings at 13.40.

First Published: June 25, 2018, 6:25 PM IST

