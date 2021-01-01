- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
Team India in 2020: Champion Side in T20Is, Not so Much in ODIs & Tests
There were a few memorable performances from the team across formats, and a few not so great ones as well. Cricketnext takes a look at India's overall performance in the year gone by.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 5:29 PM IST
A year where the world, due to unusual circumstances came to a standstill, so did cricket and Team India as well. A team that has a busy calendar throughout the year barely managed to play 4 Tests, 9 ODIs and 10 T20Is in 2020 due to the pandemic. Keeping that aside there were a few memorable performances from the team across formats, and a few not so great ones as well. Cricketnext takes a look at India's overall performance in the year gone by -
Sri Lanka in India
T20Is - (W, W)
This was a rather small series to start the year with, where the Sri Lankan team came to India for a three-match T20I series. After the first match at Guwahati was washed out, India convincingly beat the Islanders, in the remaining matches. The star for India was KL Rahul, who scored 99 runs in two matches, to go with a 54 in the third match.
Australia in India
ODIs - (L, W, W)
Yet another short series between India and Australia was played at home just before heading to New Zealand. After losing the first ODI by 10 wickets -- David Warner and Aaron Finch scored unbeaten tons, Indians came back strongly in the next two. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 74 and 89 in these matches, narrowly missing out on tons.
Also Read: This is What Farokh Engineer Has to Say About Virat Kohli's Paternity Leave
India in New Zealand
T20Is - (W, W, W, W, W)
The series started with a bang for the Indians as they blanked the Kiwis in the shortest format 5-0. It doesn't happen very often that a side like New Zealand is defeated in such a fashion, that too at home, in a format they fancy. But the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul shone and ensured victory for the team. The highlight of the series has to be the two super-over clashed -- both of which India won.
ODIs - (L, L, L)
The Kiwis came back hard at the Indians and blew them away in the 50-over format. This time it was their turn to blank the Indians 0-3. Even though the batsmen were in fine nick -- Shreyas Iyer smacked a ton in first ODI while KL Rahul scored hundred in the third ODI -- the bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Team India failed to defend scores of 347 and 296.
Tests - (L, L)
After losing rather convincingly in the ODIs, Indians were low on confidence and it showed in their performance, come the Tests. They were beaten 0-2 -- Kiwis won the 1st Test by 10 wickets and the 2nd by 7 wickets.
Also Read: India's Action-packed Schedule for 2021 Announced; To Start Home Leg Against England in February
South Africa in India
This was the series that changed it all. The world came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the Proteas were in India for a three-match ODI series, but had to return home due to Covid scare, without playing a single match -- of course the first ODI was washed out.
India in Australia
ODIs - (L, L, W)
This was a big series for the Indian team as well as the fans alike. Team India stepped on the field after a long wait of nine months. Facing Australia in away conditions is a big challenge, and India looked like they weren't ready for it. They lost the series 1-2. But the series saw the emergence of Hardik Pandya the batsman, and also a new yorker specialist -- T Natarajan, who impressed one and all.
T20Is - (W, W, L)
India returned the favour in the T20Is and won the series 2-1. Once again T Natarajan was on top of his game and won a lot of hearts during the series. He picked up eight wickets in just three matches. Ravindra Jadeja too shone with the bat for India and showed why he is considered one of the best all-rounders in the world. It was also during this series, that the left-hander picked up a hamstring injury.
Also Read: From Trolling Michael Vaughan to Yuzvendra Chahal - Relive Best Memes by Serial Memer Wasim Jaffer
Tests - (L, W)
Even though two Tests still remain in the series, it has to be one of the best that India has been a part of in recent times. After dominating the Adelaide Test for two days, India slumped to their lowest ever score of 36. They were crushed by the Aussies. Further damage was done to the team with early departure of skipper Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami. But what tranpired in the second Test at MCG is unbelievable. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, India beat the Aussies by eight wickets to level the series, when no one expected them to.
