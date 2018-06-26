Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 26, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
Team India Off to Ireland, Kohli & Boys Share Photos from Airport

(Courtesy: Twitter/Virat Kohli)

The Indian cricket team will begin their two-match tour of Ireland from Wednesday when they take on Gary Wilson's team in the first T20 international in Dublin. The Indians reached London on Sunday and have since been involved in photo shoots and also a net practice session.

The team, now ready for their Irish sojourn, posted photographs from the airport, before taking a flight to their destination.

Dinesh Karthik, who is on a comeback trail in international cricket, posted a photograph on his twitter account which also features young spinner Washington Sundar, KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The post read, "Ireland calling #BleedBlue."




Indian captain Virat Kohli also posted a photograph which has fast bowlers Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Yadav in the frame along with physio Patrick Farhart. The post read,"Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us! 😂👍"




Suresh Raina too posted a photograph from the airport which has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey in it.




India will take on Ireland in two T20 internationals before starting their tour of England.

First Published: June 26, 2018, 4:50 PM IST

