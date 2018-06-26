Team India Off to Ireland, Kohli & Boys Share Photos from Airport

The team, now ready for their Irish sojourn, posted photographs from the airport, before taking a flight to their destination.
Dinesh Karthik, who is on a comeback trail in international cricket, posted a photograph on his twitter account which also features young spinner Washington Sundar, KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The post read, "Ireland calling #BleedBlue."
Ireland calling #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Vmyb5zh96z— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 26, 2018
Indian captain Virat Kohli also posted a photograph which has fast bowlers Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Yadav in the frame along with physio Patrick Farhart. The post read,"Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us! 😂👍"
Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us! 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/W7z729cq2d— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 26, 2018
Suresh Raina too posted a photograph from the airport which has the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey in it.
✈️✌️ pic.twitter.com/KxbrFyU14U— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 26, 2018
India will take on Ireland in two T20 internationals before starting their tour of England.
First Published: June 26, 2018, 4:50 PM IST