Team India Records 16th Successive T20I Win While Chasing at Home

Team India recorded its 16th successive T20I win while chasing in home conditions after 8-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28).

Ace batters Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul completed their fifties to take India to the final line. Before the batting duo, Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar crushed South African batting lineup to restrict the Temba Bavuma-led side to a modest 106 after India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first in the series opener.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Shikhar Dhawan with Most T20I Runs in a Calendar Year

South Africa’s top order collapsed in-front of Indian bowling attack. The Proteas first lost their skipper for a duck in the first over itself. After that, Singh caused havoc with his bowling as he took three wickets in first over. He left the visitors in trouble as he first Quinton de Kock to drag a ball onto his stumps and then removed Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in successive deliveries.

And to make things even worse, Deepak Chahar dismissed Tristan Stubbs to make South African side go down 9-5 in the third over.

However, Aiden Markram (25) and Wayne Parnel (24) offered resistance with the bat but it was Keshav Maharaj’s counter-attacking 41 off 35 that helped South Africa post a 100-plus score. India’s top order also faced difficulties in the run-chase as Rohit went back to pavilion for a duck, while Virat Kohli scored just 3 off 9.

But, Rahul and Yadav played an anchoring role where the duo stitched an unbroken 93-run third-wicket stand to put India 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

After the match, Rahul hailed Yadav for his approach as he said, “…Was unbelievable for Surya to come out and play the shots. We saw how the ball was flying and for Surya to come out with that approach was phenomenal. After the first ball, he wanted to be aggressive and take on the bowler. He said he wanted to play his shots and gets some runs. That helped me to take my time and play one end.”

The two teams will now face each other in Guwahati for the second match on Sunday (October 2).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here