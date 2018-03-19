Team India Report Card — Nidahas Trophy 2018

Rohit Sharma (M: 5, R: 173, SR: 136.22): Rating 8, Verdict: Very Good
The stand-in captain looked woefully out of form with the bat as he managed scores of 0, 17 and 11 at the top of the order. But he came into his own in the last round robin match against Bangladesh. Rohit struggled to get any timing on his shots but kept a cool head and played the sheet anchor's role and scored 89 useful runs to lay the foundation of India's win. He then showcased the full range of his stroke play in the final, taking the attack to the Bangladeshis from the beginning. His knock of 56 was eventually crucial in setting up India's title triumph. As a captain Rohit looked in charge and his field placements in the final were top draw.
Shikhar Dhawan (M: 5, R: 198, SR: 145.58): Rating 8, Verdict: Very Good
The southpaw has looked a different batsman since the limited overs series in South Africa. The timing has been immaculate and Dhawan seems to have a few extra seconds while playing his drives on the up. Whether there has been a change in technique or mindset, only Dhawan or batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be able to say, but the Delhi boy is in the middle of a purple patch for sure. He started the tournament with a knock of 90 in a losing cause, but followed that up with another half-century (55) and a handy knock of 35 to finish as India's top scorer for the tournament.
Suresh Raina (M: 5, R: 103, SR: 132.05): Rating 6, Verdict: Above Average
Suresh Raina's international comeback in the shortest format hasn't really produced stuff that dreams are made of but he has shown enough signs that he still has the spark of the old. Apart from being a livewire on the field, Raina's ability to get boundaries in crunch situations is a must for India in this format and he displayed great maturity and ability with a knock of 47 in the last round robin match. In his current role, Raina seems to have been given the license to go for the kill, what the senior pro needs though is to spend a bit of time in the middle before he gets into top gear.
Manish Pandey (M: 5, R: 134, SR: 119.64): Rating 7, Verdict: Good
Manish Pandey is finally settling into the role of the number five batsman for India and that is good news for the 'Men in Blue'. Pandey took the team home with knocks 27* and 42* in the round robin phase with the latter being a slightly tricky chase. He was setting himself to be there till the end in the final as well, but Vijay Shankar's inability to get going put pressure on Pandey and he holed out in the deep with victory still far away. A satisfying tournament for the batsman nonetheless.
Dinesh Karthik (M: 5, R: 85, SR: 197.67): Rating 9, Verdict: Excellent
For a player who has spent most of his career in the shadows of a legend, Dinesh Karthik had nothing to lose when he came into bat in the closing stages of the final, with India more or less out of the reckoning. What he produced thereafter was an assault that Indian and Bangladeshi cricket lovers will remember for a long time, albeit for different reasons. DK's ability as a batsman has never been in doubt, consistency though has always been the key. With MS Dhoni in the twilight of his career, DK and India would hope this effort of his was not a flash in the pan.
Rishabh Pant (M: 2, R: 30, SR: 96.77): Rating 3, Verdict: Poor
It doesn't feel great to give such ratings to a young and upcoming talent but Rishabh Pant definitely left a lot to be desired for with his batting. Seen by many as the successor to MSD due to his cavalier batting style, Pant was absolutely clueless on the slightly slower Sri Lankan surfaces. He seemed to have just one shot in his armoury and struggled to get going in the two matches he played. It now seems like a case of him lacking the game for the top level.
KL Rahul (M: 3, R: 42, SR: 135.48): Rating 4, Verdict: Below Average
KL Rahul created a place for himself in the limited overs team a couple of years back through sheer determination and skill. But the batsman is going through a tough time and that means his place in the playing XI isn't always a given. Rahul lacks the confidence and panache of past, but India would hope this talented batsman will recover soon. A knock of 24 in the final had glimpses of his immaculate class.
Vijay Shankar (M: 5, R: 17, W: 3): Rating 3, Verdict: Poor
Vijay Shankar came into the tournament with a lot of hope, as the man who could challenge Hardik Pandya for the all-rounder's place. But his performances showed he still needs to put in the hard yards in domestic cricket. Lacked variety with the ball, despite having an effective slower delivery and his only knock with the bat almost cost India the final. Too early to rate the man but it is our job to do it and we haven't been too kind to him.
Yuzvendra Chahal (M: 5, W: 8, E: 6.45): Rating 8, Verdict: Very Good
The leg-spinner has emerged as a great wicket-taking option in limited-overs cricket, in the past few series. Chahal continued his good form in the Nidahas Trophy too, and troubled the batsmen with his flight and spin. In the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he was the senior-most bowler in the team and played his part well.
Washington Sundar (M: 5, W: 8, E: 5.70 ): Rating 9, Verdict: Excellent
India's biggest find of the tournament, the off-spinner's uncanny similarity with a young Ravichandran Ashwin is eye-catching. But what has been the biggest improvement since his maiden outing in an India shirt is the maturity with which he is bowling. Unfazed if attacked by batsmen and armed with a bagful of variety to track down each batsman, this youngster has all the makings of India's next great finger spinner.
Shardul Thakur (M: 5, W: 6, E: 9.02): Rating 5, Verdict: Average
The Mumbai pacer had big boots to fill in the absence of bowlers like Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar. In the first match he was all over the place, and was hit for a few runs, but came back well in the series, to take six wickets. He displayed some brilliance on the field too, especially in the final, as he took a sharp catch on the boundary to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Needs to use the knuckle ball as a surprise element rather than making it his stock delivery, something makes him too predictable currently.
Jaydev Unadkat (M: 4, W: 7, E: 9.92): Rating 5, Verdict: Average
Conditions weren't kind for pace bowlers but you expect a better economy rate than 10 runs per over; over 4 matches from a team's lead bowler. Jaydev Unadkat showcased good skills in the death overs but his bowling with the new ball needs improvement if he wants to be a permanent face in India's T20 playing XI.
Mohammed Siraj played just one match so we are not rating him as the sample size is too small.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
chahaldinesh karthikIndiaNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018rohit sharmashikhar dhawansuresh rainaVijay ShankarWashington Sundar
First Published: March 19, 2018, 12:44 PM IST